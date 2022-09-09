Hank Williams: Lost Highway on stage through Sept. 18

It’s the latest production at Mt. Carroll’s Timber Lake Playhouse
Hank Williams: Lost Highway production at Timber Lake Playhouse
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 9, 2022
MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -A spectacular musical biography of a legendary American singer-songwriter is now on stage at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll.

The production follows Williams’ rise from his beginnings on the Louisiana Hayride to his triumphs on the Grand Ole Opry to his eventual self-destruction at just twenty-nine years old. Along the way, indelible songs like “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Move It on Over” and “Hey, Good Lookin’,” provide great resonance amid the context of his life.

Darren Mangler and director Ted Lange (of “Love Boat” fame) of Timber Lake Playhouse inform viewers about the show now on stage through Sept. 18.

It’s Rated PG. Get tickets or more information here: https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/show7 or call 815-244-2035.

