Hank Williams: Lost Highway on stage through Sept. 18

MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -A spectacular musical biography of a legendary American singer-songwriter is now on stage at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll.

The production follows Williams’ rise from his beginnings on the Louisiana Hayride to his triumphs on the Grand Ole Opry to his eventual self-destruction at just twenty-nine years old. Along the way, indelible songs like “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Move It on Over” and “Hey, Good Lookin’,” provide great resonance amid the context of his life.

Darren Mangler and director Ted Lange (of “Love Boat” fame) of Timber Lake Playhouse inform viewers about the show now on stage through Sept. 18.

It’s Rated PG. Get tickets or more information here: https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/show7 or call 815-244-2035.

