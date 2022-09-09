Just add water: Kellogg’s launches new cereal

There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.
There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.(Kellogg's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is putting a new spin on a breakfast classic.

The company has created new instabowls that just need water.

The little tubs of cereal have milk powder inside. When you add water and stir, the milk rehydrates and instantly creates milk and cereal.

There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.

You can pop them in your cart at Walmart for $1.98 a bowl.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Route 78 is shut down between...
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
Interstate 80 police lights
Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State...
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

Latest News

A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
5 killed in shooting in Maryland, officials say
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
LIVE: Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing
The Rock Island Fire Department is partnering with Every Child to conduct a car seat inspection...
Rock Island Fire Department teams up with Every Child for car seat inspection station
One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash Sunday night on Lincoln Highway, the...
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash Sunday