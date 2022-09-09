Keeping kids on track academically post-COVID

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -As parents contemplate the second full school year after the onset of COVID, what should we do to ensure our kids are academically on track?

Jill Vokt, of Tutor Doctor in Bettendorf outlines some issues parents should consider to enable them to be better advocates and find education help for their children, if necessary.

Some of the talking points covered included:

Is your child on grade level after two disrupted years?

Academic strength comes when a foundation of confidence is created/instilled in a student.

How tutoring needs to be personalized for a child’s individual needs.

How enrichment is an option--such as helping a 3-year-old learn to read.

