Keeping kids on track academically post-COVID
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -As parents contemplate the second full school year after the onset of COVID, what should we do to ensure our kids are academically on track?

Jill Vokt, of Tutor Doctor in Bettendorf outlines some issues parents should consider to enable them to be better advocates and find education help for their children, if necessary.

Some of the talking points covered included:

  • Is your child on grade level after two disrupted years?
  • Academic strength comes when a foundation of confidence is created/instilled in a student.
  • How tutoring needs to be personalized for a child’s individual needs.
  • How enrichment is an option--such as helping a 3-year-old learn to read.

For more information, consider a free Tutor Doctor consultation and academic assessment here: https://www.tutordoctor.com/bettendorf/contact-us/ or call 563-316-6124.

Volk does intend to transition the business (eventually) to being called Learn For Life with website content at TutoringBettendorf.com. Her email address is javolavokt@gmail.com.

Follow the business on Facebook here.

