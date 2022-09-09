Makeup & Mimosas Drag Brunch at the ballpark

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Kubly, Executive Director, Special Events and Human Resources at Modern Woodmen Park, highlights details about Makeup & Mimosas Drag Brunch set for Sept. 18 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

A brunch buffet, drinks and an show is planned. Doors and the food buffet open at 10:30 a.m.; the show starts at 11:30 a.m.

Advanced ticket purchases are required by Sept. 15 and pricing is at $35 for the show and buffet. VIP tickets cost $55 and also include 1 drink ticket, specialty seating and a specialty food item PLUS a meet & greet.

Call 563-333.-739 to reserve tickets. See more about the event here.

