Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating after a Port Byron man reported missing last month was found dead.

Deputies, with the assistance of the Quad Cities Missing Person’s Network, found the body of Steven R. Mudd, 60, on Thursday on private property in Port Byron, according to a media release.

Foul play is not suspected, according to deputies.

Mudd was reported missing by his family on Aug. 23.

