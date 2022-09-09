Muscatine animal control, humane society rescue 23 cats from home

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine animal control, humane society, and police department rescued 23 cats from a home Thursday.

A Muscatine Animal Control Officer responded Thursday to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a home, according to a media release.

According to police, after an investigation, officers determined a significant number of cats were at the home in the 4900 block of Abrams Drive living in unsanitary conditions, which was putting their health at risk.

A total of 13 live cats were rescued inside and outside the home, police said. Another 10 cats were turned over by a neighbor who had also been capturing the animals for safekeeping.

According to police, one cat was found dead on the property.

The residence was last occupied by Christine and Corey Loeffler, police said. They were not present at the time the search warrant was executed, police said.

According to police, no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

