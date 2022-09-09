NAMI Walks fundraiser to step off Sept. 17

NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley’s event location is Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf
NAMI Walks Quad Cities to step off on Sept. 17
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF,, Iowa (KWQC) -The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be hosting their annual fundraising event NAMIWalks Your Way Greater Mississippi Valley on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street, Bettendorf.

Lori Leipold talks about all aspect of the event where all are united in the commitment to raise money and awareness about mental illness.

Proceeds go toward free nationally-developed education programs that teach families to cope, communicate, and effectively advocate for a loved one living with a mental health condition.

Pre-walk activities begin at 8 a.m. featuring booths, music, dog tent, face painting, and team photos. NAMIWalks Your Way Greater Mississippi Valley welcomes friendly dogs and those that bring leashed dogs do so at their own risk.

There is no fee to register as a walker or team captain. Every individual who personally raises $100 will be recognized on walk day with an event t-shirt.

To register, click here: https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=register.start&eventID=1223

NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley is located at 1035 West Kimberly Road #4, Davenport. For more information, call 563-386-7477.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Route 78 is shut down between...
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
Interstate 80 police lights
Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
Former Happy Joe's building on Rockingham Road in Davenport
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State...
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80

Latest News

Patriot Hunts Riverfest along LeClaire riverfront this weekend
New event Patriot Hunts Riverfest launches in LeClaire Saturday
MAkeup & Mimosas at Modern Woodman
Makeup & Mimosas Drag Brunch at the ballpark
Hank Williams: Lost Highway production at Timber Lake Playhouse through Sept. 18
Hank Williams: Lost Highway on stage through Sept. 18
2022 Mississippi Valley Blues Fest is Sept. 16-17 at LeClaire Bandshell
Blues Fest slated for Sept. 16-17 at LeClaire Park