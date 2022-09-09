NAMI Walks fundraiser to step off Sept. 17

BETTENDORF,, Iowa (KWQC) -The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be hosting their annual fundraising event NAMIWalks Your Way Greater Mississippi Valley on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street, Bettendorf.

Lori Leipold talks about all aspect of the event where all are united in the commitment to raise money and awareness about mental illness.

Proceeds go toward free nationally-developed education programs that teach families to cope, communicate, and effectively advocate for a loved one living with a mental health condition.

Pre-walk activities begin at 8 a.m. featuring booths, music, dog tent, face painting, and team photos. NAMIWalks Your Way Greater Mississippi Valley welcomes friendly dogs and those that bring leashed dogs do so at their own risk.

There is no fee to register as a walker or team captain. Every individual who personally raises $100 will be recognized on walk day with an event t-shirt.

To register, click here: https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=register.start&eventID=1223

NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley is located at 1035 West Kimberly Road #4, Davenport. For more information, call 563-386-7477.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.