New event Patriot Hunts Riverfest launches in LeClaire Saturday

Patriot Hunts Riverfest in LeClaire
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new event called Patriot Hunts River Fest that will be held this weekend along LeClaire Levee.

It is a fundraiser for a group called Patriot Hunts. Their mission is to help veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders enjoy the outdoors.

Wendy Bloomingdale talks about the organization and event to be held on Saturday, Sept.10.

Details about the festivities which begin early that morning are at the event Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/322752693318550/permalink/378646004395885

