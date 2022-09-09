The passion for the Cy-Hawk rivalry runs beyond the sidelines

The Cyclones and Hawkeyes meet for the 69th Cy-Hawk matchup
The Cyclones and Hawkeyes meet for the 69th Cy-Hawk matchup(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones come into the Cy-Hawk rivalry game undefeated. Combined, the two rosters include over 100 players who grew up in Iowa.

The game means so much for many people across the entire state of Iowa.

“The thing that makes it great is that we don’t have major league sports in Iowa. College sports is a very big deal here,” said John Walters, the voice of the Iowa State Cyclones. “I think the Iowa Corn Growers Association put out a stat where 70 percent of the people in this state are tuned in for this game, whether that’s radio network or watching it on tv, there in person, but they know what’s going on in this game.”

“It’s really like another state fair. I refer to it as ‘Iowa State Fair 2′ because it is such a festive atmosphere, pageantry, and color,” said Gary Dolphin, the voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes. “Iowa kind of grinds to a halt on game day. The entire state. Farmers from all across the great state of Iowa come to Kinnick or Jack Trice Stadium to watch Iowa vs. Iowa State. Those that know all about football, those that know very little about football.”

Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. on September 10 at Kinnick Stadium.

