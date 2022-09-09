Police: 6 teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Six teens were arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine, according to police.

The Muscatine police and fire departments responded Aug. 5, to Madison Elementary School, at 1820 1st Ave for a fire alarm, according to a media release.

According to police, officers arrived to find thousands of dollars of damage, inside the school, from vandalism.

After an ongoing investigation, Muscatine police arrested six teenagers for their involvement during the incident at Madison Elementary School, police said.

A 17-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy, two 16-year-old girls, a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl were each charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, second-degree theft, a Class D felony and first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 extension 611. Callers may remain anonymous.

