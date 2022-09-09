Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Figge Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon by the Figge Art Museum.

Police say they responded to the crash around 1:53 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, also a woman, said she required medical assistance but was not taken to the hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

