Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Figge Friday

Davenport police are investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon by the Figge Art...
Davenport police are investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon by the Figge Art Museum.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon by the Figge Art Museum.

Police say they responded to the crash around 1:53 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, also a woman, said she required medical assistance but was not taken to the hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Route 78 is shut down between...
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
Interstate 80 police lights
Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
Former Happy Joe's building on Rockingham Road in Davenport
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State...
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80

Latest News

Rock Island County deputies said Steven R. Mudd of Port Byron has been missing since Tuesday.
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
Police Lights MGN
Police: 6 teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine
A total of 13 live cats were rescued inside and outside the residence, police said. Another 10...
Muscatine animal control, humane society rescue 23 cats from home
You can get vaccinated with the new bivalent (Omicron) Pfizer booster.
Rock Island Co. Health Dept. offers new booster for COVID-19 starting Friday