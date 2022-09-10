A Sunny Start, Then Increasing Clouds Today

Rain Arrives Tonight Into Sunday
Clouds will be on the increase today as a front approaches the region. Look for rain this evening.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The weekend starts out with some sunshine, followed by increasing cloudiness through the afternoon hours. A cold front approaching from the west will be the focus for showers and a few thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Some locations could see areas of moderate to heavy rain into Sunday and Monday, getting 1″ to as much as 2″ of precipitation. Cloud cover and rain will keep readings confined to the 60′s. We’ll keep rain chances in the picture through Monday, followed by a period of sunshine and warming temperatures through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Sunshine early, then increasing cloudiness. High: 83°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 58°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with a chance for showers, mainly in the morning. High: 67°.

