Davenport man given suspended sentenced, probation in crash that seriously injured passenger in 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with a crash that seriously injured his passenger in October 2020.

Drake L. Coy, 24, pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, Scott County Court records show.

On Wednesday, District Court Judge Meghan Corbin sentenced him to five years in prison on the serious injury charge and two years on the driving while barred charge. The judge ordered that the sentences be served concurrently, or at the same time.

However, court records show she suspended all but 60 days of the sentence and placed him on probation. Court records also show he will serve the 60-day sentence on 30 consecutive weekends, which started Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Just before midnight on Oct. 2, 2020, Davenport police responded to a single-vehicle crash at North Division Street and West 3rd Street.

Officers determined a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Coy was eastbound on 3rd Street approaching the intersection with Division Street against a red light.

The vehicle served to avoid a southbound vehicle on Division Street and lost control and struck a traffic pole. The Chevy rotated clockwise down the roadway and the rear back seat left passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger suffered serious injuries, broken bones, and internal injuries that required advanced care and treatment.

Coy denied driving the vehicle. Witnesses at the scene identified him as exiting from the driver’s door after the crash.

The two back seat passengers also identified him as the driver at the time of the crash and said he was driving in a reckless manner and racing another vehicle on 3rd Street.

Video evidence from the traffic camera at 3rd and Pine streets, as well as video from a business, also supported their account.

A download of the vehicle’s airbag control module indicated just prior to the crash event the Chevy was traveling at 84 mph.

Coy is barred from driving in Iowa until March 2025 and has multiple suspensions, according to the affidavit.

