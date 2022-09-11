Moderate to Heavy Rain This Morning

Cooler Than Normal Today & Monday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Moderate to heavy rain fell across the region overnight, and we’re not done just yet. We’ve got a soggy Sunday in store, with widespread showers and cooler than normal temperatures. The good news is that it won’t be a total washout. The heaviest precipitation should exit by late morning, as that area of low pressure moves to the east meaning several dry hours this afternoon. We could see more rain wrapping around that system and heading back into the region late tonight into Monday before coming to an end. Clouds and rain will keep readings in the 60′s today and tomorrow. The rest of the week will feature sunshine, a few clouds, and a gradual warming trend into the 80′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with showers likely, mainly in the morning. High: 64°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for showers late. Low: 53°. Wind: W 5-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for showers. High: 66°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

