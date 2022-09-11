Rain Ending This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Moderate to heavy rain fell across the region overnight, and most locations have recorded 1″ to 2″ rainfall totals through this morning. Look for that precipitation to come to an end this afternoon, with partial clearing taking place to the west. That means many areas will get a chance to see some sunshine, while clouds linger mainly east of the Mississippi River. The good news is that the area of low pressure responsible for our wet weather moves east, and we’ll enjoy several dry hours this afternoon and evening. The not so good news is that clouds and rain wrapping around that system will head back into the region late tonight into Monday before coming to an end. Clouds and rain will keep readings in the 60′s today and tomorrow. The rest of the week will feature sunshine, a few clouds, and a gradual warming trend into the 80′s.

TODAY: Showers ending this afternoon. Some sunshine west, with clouds lingering east of the Mississippi River. Breezy and cool. High: 64°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for showers redeveloping late. Low: 53°. Wind: W 5-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for showers. High: 66°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

