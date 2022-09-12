DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Much investment has been made in many of our Quad Cities’ communities and neighborhoods recently. Some of these areas had not seen such investment in a number of years.

These needed investments lead to “big ideas” which are so important to the economic health and community as a whole--especially as it ties to history and culture.

This subject drives a discussion with area business leaders and marketing professionals as they assess needs and brainstorm on how to plan for what’s on the horizon.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the show’s roundtable discussion:

Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times

Dave Herrell, President and CEO of VIsit Quad Cities

Molly Otting Carlson, Hilltop Campus Village

Lindsay Dunn, Aledo Main Street

Robbie Wolfe, American Pickers

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.