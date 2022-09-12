Cloudy, wet and cool start to the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The clouds, light rain and drizzle will continue into the early afternoon hours as and area of low pressure continues to spin to our east. It will gradually track away from the area, leading to a clearing sky tonight. Daytime highs will be in the 60s, with low 70s possible in western hometowns where a few peeks of sun are possible before sunset. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The rest of the week will be dry, and that trend continues into the weekend. Expect highs in the 70s tomorrow, with 80s returning by the middle of the week. It will also feel a little more humid as we head toward the weekend.

TODAY: Off and on showers. High: 66º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 51º Winds: NW 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 77º

