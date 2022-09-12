Cloudy, wet and cool start to the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Wrap around showers will continue to impact the area this morning before slowly moving out this afternoon. This will lead to another chilly day in the QCA with temps in the 50s and 60s this morning and eventually getting to near 70º in areas that see breaks in the clouds this afternoon. Skies will clear tonight and temps will drop to the 40s and 50s Tuesday morning. The rest of the week will feature a gradual warming trend and plenty of sun each afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and by Friday we will be in the mid 80s again.

TODAY: Off and on showers. High: 66º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 51º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 77º

