Coroner identifies woman fatally killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Atkinson woman killed in an early-morning crash Thursday has been identified by the Henry County coroner as 53-year-old Jeanne Johnson.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55 a.m.

According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford Utility vehicle was southbound and a silver 2009 Ford Escape was northbound on Route 78 near County Highway 22.

The Ford Utility vehicle went into the northbound lane and struck the Ford Escape, causing it to go into a ditch where it rolled multiple times, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford Escape, Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Utility vehicle, a 21-year-old Annawan man, was uninjured.

While responding to the crash, a Henry County Deputy lost control of the squad car and rolled over several times on Route 78 at Baker School Road, troopers said. The deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.