John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 12th time

FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months”...
FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months” was announced Monday.(NY Department of Corrections)
By HNN Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, has been denied release.

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said an interview with the Board of Parole was held Aug. 31.

The board’s decision to deny parole with “a hold of 18 months” was announced Monday.

Chapman’s next appearance date is scheduled for February 2024.

Over 40 years ago, Chapman was convicted of killing the famed Beatles member as he walked inside of his luxury New York apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.

Chapman was an out-of-work security guard with a history of mental illness.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and has been denied parole 12 times.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois
Drake L. Coy, 24, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle, a Class D...
Davenport man given probation in crash that seriously injured passenger in 2020
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
Former Happy Joe's building on Rockingham Road in Davenport
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
Rock Island County deputies said Steven R. Mudd of Port Byron has been missing since Tuesday.
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say

Latest News

28 years later the Moline Police Department identified human remains in St. Louis County,...
Moline police close cold case, body of missing moline man found 28 years later
Bezos' rocket suffers failure in uncrewed launch.
Bezos' rocket suffers launch failure
Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it...
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash