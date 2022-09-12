Moline bike path, ramp closed starting Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The bicycle and pedestrian “on-ramp” at 41st street will be closed starting Tuesday for construction to upgrade the ramp to be ADA accessible.

About 50 feet of the trail will also be closed for construction, the City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department said in a Facebook post.

The closure is estimated to last three days, parks and recreation said.

The city asks to use caution when walking or biking in the area.

