Moline Water Division flushing hydrants starting Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Water Division personnel are set to start hydrant flushing Monday.

The water division said hydrant flushing will happen on weekdays from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is estimated to last about four weeks.

More than 2,500 fire hydrants throughout moline will be checked for proper operations during the flushing, according to the water division in a media release. While also removing deposits and sediments that can accrue in the water mains.

According to the water division, customers may experience some discoloration or cloudiness in their water for a short time following a hydrant flushing in the area.

Generally, running some water from a cold-water tap for a few minutes will clear this up, the water division said. The water is still considered safe for use during this time, customers should refrain from doing laundry while flushing is happening in their area.

The city said to contact the Water plant for any questions about the flushing at 309-524-2300.

