Moline Water Division flushing hydrants starting Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Water Division personnel are set to start hydrant flushing Monday.

The water division said hydrant flushing will happen on weekdays from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is estimated to last about four weeks.

The water division said hydrant flushing will happen on weekdays from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is...
The water division said hydrant flushing will happen on weekdays from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is estimated to last about four weeks.(KWQC/ City of Moline)

More than 2,500 fire hydrants throughout moline will be checked for proper operations during the flushing, according to the water division in a media release. While also removing deposits and sediments that can accrue in the water mains.

According to the water division, customers may experience some discoloration or cloudiness in their water for a short time following a hydrant flushing in the area.

Generally, running some water from a cold-water tap for a few minutes will clear this up, the water division said. The water is still considered safe for use during this time, customers should refrain from doing laundry while flushing is happening in their area.

The city said to contact the Water plant for any questions about the flushing at 309-524-2300.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drake L. Coy, 24, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle, a Class D...
Davenport man given probation in crash that seriously injured passenger in 2020
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
Rock Island County deputies said Steven R. Mudd of Port Byron has been missing since Tuesday.
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
Former Happy Joe's building on Rockingham Road in Davenport
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Testimony: School shooter’s home ruled by chaos

Latest News

Cool start to the week
Cool start to the week
Southeast Iowa Regional Fire Honor Guard honors lives lost on September 11
Southeast Iowa Regional Fire Honor Guard honors lives lost on September 11
Rain late tonight
Drake L. Coy, 24, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle, a Class D...
Davenport man given probation in crash that seriously injured passenger in 2020