New children's book features a Galesburg landmark

Book cover: Silas The Great House Cat
Book cover: Silas The Great House Cat
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -Galesburg residents will recognize a local landmark featured prominently in a new children’s book.

“Silas, The Great House Cat” has been released in both paperback and hardback.

The book was written by PSL guest, Janet Pogue-Tolle, who collaborated with another Galesburg local, artist Dusty Scott on the illustrations. Area children also served as artistic models for youngsters depicted on the pages.

It is the story of a stray kitten who slips into the historic Galesburg Great House at 501 E. Losey Street on Halloween night. The use of rhyming words and watercolors evoke love, courage, and kindness and the book is suitable for young children.

Copies of the book can be purchased at Wordsmith Bookshoppe in Galesburg or online through a ship-to-home option on the bookstore’s website www.wordsmithbookshoppe.com.

The author and illustrator will be doing a book signing on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Wordsmith Bookshoppe from 1-3 p.m.

Follow “Silas, the Great House Cat Children’s Book” on Facebook here.

