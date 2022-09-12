Orion’s new fabric shop: Betty’s Thimble

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) -Betty’s Thimble is a new fabric and sewing store in Orion. The business is named after the owner’s grandmother, Elizabeth (Betty) Watters, who was an avid sewist.

Lee Ann Stropes discusses the shop and what it offers including fabrics, notions, patterns, kits, and classes.

For more information, visit the business website at https://www.bettysthimble.com/ or call 309-526-3188. Follow Betty’s Thimble on Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.