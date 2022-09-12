Paw Patrol Live tour coming to the Vibrant Area, Coronado Performing Arts Center

MOLINE/ROCKFORD, Ill. (KWQC) - PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” will perform at the Vibrant Area and Coronado Performing Arts Center in 2023.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” will follow Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It’s up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO, according to a media release.

Join Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups on March 28 and 29 at 6 p.m. at the Vibrant Arena, according to Vibrant Arena. Tickets start at $26 and will be for sale starting Sept. 30. Tickets are available at the Vibrant Arena Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Ticket prices are inclusive of a $4 facility fee. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $90, Vibrant Arena said. The VIP package includes a premium seat and an exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child; age 1 & up, in a group must have a VIP ticket.

Or join the tour at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on May 16 and 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and will be for sale starting Sept. 16, according to a media release from the arts center. Tickets are available at the Coronado PAC or BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 815-968-5222. Ticket prices are inclusive of a $4 facility fee. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

V.I.P. packages are also available starting at $110, the art center said. They also include a premium seat and exclusive photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show.

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for pre-sale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com.

