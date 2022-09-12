Police: 1 man injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting in Rock Island Sunday night, police said.

The Rock Island Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the area of 12th Street and 21st Avenue, according to a media release.

Police said they did not find a scene or any victims at the time.

Around 8:12 p.m. a 21-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said.

According to police, the man told police the incident happened in the area of 9th Street and 21st Avenue, but could not provide any further information.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.