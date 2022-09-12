Police: 1 man injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting in Rock Island Sunday night, police said.

The Rock Island Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the area of 12th Street and 21st Avenue, according to a media release.

Police said they did not find a scene or any victims at the time.

Around 8:12 p.m. a 21-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said.

According to police, the man told police the incident happened in the area of 9th Street and 21st Avenue, but could not provide any further information.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drake L. Coy, 24, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle, a Class D...
Davenport man given probation in crash that seriously injured passenger in 2020
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
Rock Island County deputies said Steven R. Mudd of Port Byron has been missing since Tuesday.
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
Former Happy Joe's building on Rockingham Road in Davenport
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
Galesburg man arrested on child porn charges after recording device found in home, police say

Latest News

A Davenport man was arrested Friday in connection with a sex abuse case.
Davenport man charged with sexual abuse
The Rock Island County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating after a Port Byron man...
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” will perform at the Vibrant Area and Coronado Performing Arts...
Paw Patrol Live tour coming to the Vibrant Area, Coronado Performing Arts Center
The Rock Island Arsenal held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday.
Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday