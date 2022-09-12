Section of Simmons Street closed beginning Monday in Galesburg

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Section of Simmons Street is set to be closed beginning Monday in Galesburg.

Simmons Street will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Prairie streets beginning at 7 a.m. Monday for sanitary sewer repairs.

According to city officials, local access to businesses and the parking lot will be available from the Cherry Street intersection.

Weather permitting, the closure is anticipated to be in place for about 10 days.

