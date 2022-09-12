DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Senior living never looked (or felt!) so good!

Haley Flenker and Annette Martinez, Senior Star at Elmore Place, share details and visuals to convey how the talented and experienced staff puts residents first in delivering the best in personalized aging services.

Senior Star has been recognized by Fortune magazine as among the 2022 Top 5 Best Workplaces for Aging Services.

Some of the talking points during the interview includes information on Rock Steady Boxing, now available at Senior Star at Elmore Place. Classes are free and open to the public on Tuesdays (and eventually on Thursdays).

Rock Steady Boxing is an exercise that can help manage Parkinson’s Disease. Stretching, building strength, and agility all help with motor control and building new brain connections that may slow the progression of PD.

Senior Star is also offering additional community education about Parkinson’s disease when John Baumann (a man who has lived with the disease for 20 years) gives an educational presentation on Sept. 21 at the facility from 6 to 7 p.m.

Those interested in attending need to RSVP by Sept. 16 here: https://info.seniorstar.com/elm_john_baumann. Senior Star kindly requires that attendees are vaccinated. Proof of vaccination may be required at the door.

Senior Star at Elmore Place is located at 4502 Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Call 563-549-5856 for more information.

