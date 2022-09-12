Southeast Iowa Regional Fire Honor Guard honors lives lost on September 11

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Several Quad City Area events over the weekend honoring the lives lost on a somber day in American history, 21 years ago.

Commander of the Southeast Iowa Regional Fire Honor Guard, Doc Patterson said Patriot Day ceremonies carry the legacy of the nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11, 2001

“Our society and our culture has changed,” Patterson said. “Now we have to continue on with the traditions but continue to lead with a vision. And that’s what this day means to us.”

At the ceremony, the honor guard held a procession, followed by some remarks by Patterson to remember the over 400 first responders lost on 9/11

Even though the honor guard’s Pipe Major and Deputy Commander, John Grunwald, was thousands of miles away, he said the aftermath is something he will never forget.

“The patriotism that came from that ... unity with the united states was, was just so overwhelming,” Grunwald said. “It always hits me right in the feels, and it gets very emotional.”

During the ceremony, two grandchildren of fallen Libertyville firefighter Brian Sandstrom were made honorary members of the guard.

Patterson said part of the honor guard’s responsibility is to educate the next generations about their traditions.

“We recognize them as being part of our team,” Patterson said. “It’s not replacing the fallen firefighter that they lost in their family, it’s showing support to our survivors.”

Honor guard Health Inspector Coordinator Sharon Menke said she helps out as much as possible because of the brother and sisterhood first responders have together

“Somebody has to carry the torch,” Menke said. “Somebody has to bring it back to light to everybody that we need to stay focused. We need to honor the people that gave their lives for us.”

Other QC organizations holding events this weekend included the Burlington Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island County deputies said Steven R. Mudd of Port Byron has been missing since Tuesday.
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
Former Happy Joe's building on Rockingham Road in Davenport
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
Drake L. Coy, 24, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle, a Class D...
Davenport man given probation in crash that seriously injured passenger in 2020
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
Video has been released of an incident between a former Fresno Unified School District...
VIDEO: Former principal facing charges after shoving special needs student, authorities say

Latest News

Rain late tonight
Drake L. Coy, 24, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle, a Class D...
Davenport man given probation in crash that seriously injured passenger in 2020
Your First Alert Forecast
Highs cooler tomorrow