Walcott parents frustrated with district’s proposal to close elementary school

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport School District is considering changing Walcott K-8 to a 5-6/7-8 junior high school. The district presented the proposed changes as part of its master facility plan in July.

The Davenport school board meeting was packed with parents of Walcott students Monday night to voice their concerns with the proposal.

An online petition to keep elementary kids at the school has gained thousands of signatures. Parents said they’re concerned with bussing their students to other schools, decreasing enrollment, and how the change could hurt local businesses with fewer families moving to Walcott.

The change could come as soon as next school year. On Tuesday, September 13, at 6 p.m., there will be a town hall meeting on the proposal at the Walcott American Legion.

