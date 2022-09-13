2 fire departments receive citations, violations in the death of Lt. Garrett Ramos

The Illinois Department of Labor’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health released the results of an investigation into the death of a firefighter in a sing
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Labor’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health released the results of an investigation into the death of a firefighter in a single-story house fire in December 2021.

OSHA has given citations to two fire departments in connection to the death of firefighter Lieutenant Garrett Ramos.

In December 2021, Ramos fell into the basement of a Rock Falls home while crews were fighting a fire, accounting to the report. He was there for over 30 minutes before anyone knew he was missing.

By the time fire crews found Ramos, he was unresponsive and out of breathing air in the basement, OSHA said.

“This firefighter fell into the basement of a single-story house and for over 30 minutes it was not known that he was missing. By the time he was located, it was too late. A strict accountability system must be implemented for interior firefighters at every fire, regardless of the size of the structure. Additionally, fire officers must speak up if something does not seem right or a policy is violated. It is my hope that fire departments use this report as a learning tool for their incident commanders,” said IL OSHA Acting Division Manager Erik Kambarian.

According to OSHA, Sterling and Rock Falls fire departments made errors in their policy and procedures, contributing to Romas’ death.

Two of the citations are classified as willful violations that carry monetary penalties.

According to a media release, the fire department employers have since addressed and abated the violations and the inspections were closed by IL OSHA.

According to OSHA, the report aims to serve as a learning resource for the Illinois Fire Service and details an incident where accountability of a firefighter inside a house on fire was lost.

The full OSHA report can be found here.

