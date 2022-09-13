Bettendorf woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman won a $50,000 lottery prize from the Iowa Lottery’s“Wild Card” scratch game.

Marchelle Kosgard won the fourth top prize of the game, according to a media relase. She purchased her winning ticket at ExpressLane, 3718 State St. in Bettendorf,

According to Iowa Lottery, she claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Wild Card is a $5 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.40. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

