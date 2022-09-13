Big breakfast helps curb appetite, but has no effect on weight loss, study finds

A new study found having a big breakfast made people less hungry throughout the day but had no...
A new study found having a big breakfast made people less hungry throughout the day but had no effect on weight loss.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) – Did you enjoy a big breakfast today?

A new study from the University of Aberdeen shows having a hearty breakfast can help curb hunger cravings throughout the day.

However, researchers found big breakfasts doesn’t help people lose weight.

The study looked at 30 people who had big breakfasts for four weeks and then big dinners for another four weeks.

Researchers found no difference in weight loss between the two, but participants reported being less hungry throughout the day after having a hearty meal at the beginning of the day.

This could be a big help for anyone working on overall appetite control.

It is important to note the participants were provided their meals, so the study does not account for whether they would have chosen to eat less or more during each phase of the research.

For more details, check out the study in the journal “Cell Metabolism.”

