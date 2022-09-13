Crews respond to house fire in Davenport Monday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded around 10:53 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Homestead Ave, according to a media release.

Scott County Communications said they received multiple calls advising that a neighboring home was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters first on scene reported a small one-story home had heavy fire blowing out of the front and sides.

According to the fire department, crews started to attack the fire from the exterior, once it was safe firefighters entered the home and extinguish the fire within about 15 minutes.

Accordiong to the department, there was extensive damage to the outside and inside of the home.

No injuries were reported, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

