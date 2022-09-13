Davenport Community Schools continue to have internet outages

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Community Schools were without internet up until Tuesday morning due to what the district is calling, “server issues”.

District spokesperson Mike Vondran confirmed with TV6 that the outages were due to server issues and that a team of specialists are in town continuing to work on resolving the issue.

Vondran said they expected the entire problem to be fixed by Tuesday morning, but as of Tuesday afternoon, all schools are still without working email and phone. The internet is back up and running. There is no timetable for when this issue will be solved.

Faculty members were instructed to change all passwords on Monday.

When asked about a potential cyber attack or ransomware attack such as the ones in the Cedar Rapids area, Vondran replied saying to his knowledge, that is not the issue here.

TV6 will have continuing coverage on the outage and provide updates when they become available from the district.

