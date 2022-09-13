East Moline hosts ribbon-cutting and grand opening of library

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The East Moline Public Library held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for the new Louis E. Woodworth Public Library at 740 16th Avenue.

Director Laura Long talks about the the renovated former bank building---which cost $7.3 million--that did open earlier in the year, but because of supply-chain issues, they held off having a big public ceremony until this week.

The new building has more than doubled the size of the previous library with a total of nearly 22,000 square feet.

Community generosity and support by the state, city, local foundations and local philanthropists made this project come to life and to completion.

The East Moline Public Library has traditionally hosted over 100,000 patrons each year. The additions and increased space is projected to increase yearly attendance by up to 25% with expanded programming and other uses.

For more information on the library, click HERE.

