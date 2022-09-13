Easy family meal favorite: Taco Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee is celebrating a lot of special month designations as September is National Family Meals Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month.

So why not combine it all with a delicious family taco night meal featuring Siete Foods – which is the September Dietitian Pick of the Month?

Nina Struss RD, LD, shares information about the importance of family meals along with all the reasons to choose Siete Foods, a Mexican-American food brand, rooted in family, that makes delicious, better-for-you heritage-inspired products. Struss also demos a Siete Salsa Cruda recipe to incorporate into “Taco Night” or as an appetizer for any occasion.

Siete Salsa Cruda (makes about 4 cups)

8 medium Roma tomatoes

½ medium red onion

2 serrano peppers*

1 jalapeño*

½ cup chopped cilantro

2 tsp salt

¼ cup lime juice

Siete Sea Salt or Lime Tortilla Chips

1. Chop tomatoes, red onion, serranos and jalapeno into roughly the same size and toss in a bowl with cilantro, salt and lime juice to incorporate. 2. Add ingredients to a food processor and pulse together until it reaches a chunky consistency. 3. Pairs best with Siete Sea Salt Tortilla Chips or Siete Lime Tortilla Chips.

Recipe source: https://sietefoods.com/blogs/recipes/salsa-cruda

*Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes. When working with jalapeño and serrano peppers, wear protective gloves

