Easy family meal favorite: Taco Tuesday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee is celebrating a lot of special month designations as September is National Family Meals Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month.

So why not combine it all with a delicious family taco night meal featuring Siete Foods – which is the September Dietitian Pick of the Month?

Nina Struss RD, LD, shares information about the importance of family meals along with all the reasons to choose Siete Foods, a Mexican-American food brand, rooted in family, that makes delicious, better-for-you heritage-inspired products. Struss also demos a Siete Salsa Cruda recipe to incorporate into “Taco Night” or as an appetizer for any occasion.

Siete Salsa Cruda (makes about 4 cups)

  • 8 medium Roma tomatoes
  • ½ medium red onion
  • 2 serrano peppers*
  • 1 jalapeño*
  • ½ cup chopped cilantro
  • 2 tsp salt
  • ¼ cup lime juice
  • Siete Sea Salt or Lime Tortilla Chips

1. Chop tomatoes, red onion, serranos and jalapeno into roughly the same size and toss in a bowl with cilantro, salt and lime juice to incorporate. 2. Add ingredients to a food processor and pulse together until it reaches a chunky consistency. 3. Pairs best with Siete Sea Salt Tortilla Chips or Siete Lime Tortilla Chips.

Recipe source: https://sietefoods.com/blogs/recipes/salsa-cruda

*Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes. When working with jalapeño and serrano peppers, wear protective gloves

To learn more about what Hy-Vee dietitians have to offer including health screenings, diet advice, store tours, programming for every member of the family, and more, visit https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.

