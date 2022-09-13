Free heart health biometric screenings now available at Hy-Vee

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As we move into fall , it is a smart time to refocus on health. Nina Struss, RD, LD with Hy-Vee stresses that heart health, in particular is an important issue for all to maintain.

Hy-Vee dietitians are now offering free heart-health biometric screenings at select locations. The store location in the Quad Cities is Northgate Hy-Vee, 1823 East Kimberly Road, Davenport.

To register, visit https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx and scroll to the Free Heart Health/Biometric Screening event and click on the registration button. Once personal information is entered, a dietitian will contact you via a preferred method of contact.

Those interested are advised to sign up early because appointments will fill fast.

The screening requires fasting for 10-12 hours but water consumption (only water) is important and encouraged. Dietitians will complete a simple finger poke, from which a blood sample will be taken and placed into an analyzer on-site that will allow customers to obtain results of their lipid panel and fasting blood sugar in just 5–10 minutes.

Results will include a complete lipid panel including: total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, non-HDL cholesterol, total cholesterol/HDL ratio. Additionally, a customer’s weight, fasting glucose, and blood pressure can be measured.

