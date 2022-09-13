Free mobile dental clinic gets ready to return to the Quad Cities

Dental tray with instruments
Dental tray with instruments(Terri Russell)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - After being idled for more than two years, Bethany for Children & Families is getting ready to restart its free, mobile dental clinics.

The Give Kids a Smile Program provides dental care to underserved, low-income children by stopping at Quad City area schools with local dentists offering free preventative care. Bethany began coordinating the program in 2011 and has served more than 25,000 children.

Now, volunteers from the United Way Day of Caring will assist Bethany by putting together dental health kits and cleaning and sanitizing the 39-foot dental bus, which hasn’t been used since March of 2020.

Bethany is relaunching the program this fall, after discontinuation due to COVID-19. For many students, the mobile clinic is their only experience with dental care and oral hygiene instruction. Bethany hopes to serve approximately 2,500 children this school year.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois
A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
28 years later the Moline Police Department identified human remains in St. Louis County,...
Moline police close cold case, body of missing Moline man found 28 years later
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Corey Aaron Strang, 31, of Rock Island, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Rock Island man accused of stabbing man, forcing woman into truck in Davenport

Latest News

Newly expanded East Moline Public Library, East Moline, IL
East Moline hosts ribbon-cutting and grand opening of library
Newly expanded East Moline Public Library, East Moline, IL
East Moline hosts ribbon-cutting and grand opening of library
Paula getting her finger pricked for biometric test on heart health
Free Heart Health Biometric Screenings now available at Hy-Vee
Dewayne A. Sapp, 60, is charged with Burglary and Theft.
Rock Island police arrest man on burglary, theft charges