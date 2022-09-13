Lagomarcino’s set to close restaurants, confectionery store will remain open

Lagomarcino's
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For Those that love caramel apples and handcrafted chocolates, it’s getting into the most wonderful time of the year. The Lagomarcino family have been an integral part of the tradition in the Quad Cities since 1908.

Guest Katie Otten talks about how Lagomarcino’s is ramping up production of delectable fall and holiday favorites despite recently announcing a very big change for the business. She shows off caramel apples and logo t-shirts that fans of the shop can purchase.

The restaurants at both Lagomarcino’s locations will be closing starting on Sept. 19 and will remain shut down through the winter season. This move will allow the confectionery to concentrate on producing chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream favorites.

Lagomarcino’s is located on both sides of the Mississippi at 1422 5th Avenue, Moline, and 2132 East 11th Street, Davenport. The phone numbers are 309-764-1814 in Moline and 563-324-6137 for the Davenport store.

For more information on Lagomarcino’s hours, visit their Facebook page here or the website at https://lagomarcinos.com/.

