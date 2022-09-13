Lanes to be closed on Arsenal bridges

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - Traffic on the Rock Island Arsenal can expect lane closures on several Arsenal bridges between Sept. 12- 17.

Arsenal officials say there will be several single-lane closures on the Government bridge from Monday, Sept. 12 till Thursday, Sept. 15, and lane closures on Rock Island-Arsenal Viaduct as well as the Moline-Arsenal Bridge Friday, Sept. 16.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m, the Government Bridge will be closed to pedestrian, rail, and road traffic.

