Lanes to be closed on Arsenal bridges
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - Traffic on the Rock Island Arsenal can expect lane closures on several Arsenal bridges between Sept. 12- 17.
Arsenal officials say there will be several single-lane closures on the Government bridge from Monday, Sept. 12 till Thursday, Sept. 15, and lane closures on Rock Island-Arsenal Viaduct as well as the Moline-Arsenal Bridge Friday, Sept. 16.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m, the Government Bridge will be closed to pedestrian, rail, and road traffic.
