Late night house fire in Davenport
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police & Fire Departments responded to a house fire near the intersection of Homestead Avenue & Floral Lane Monday night.
Police say they received a call about a house fully engulfed in flames at approximately 10:53 p.m.
The residence at the time of the fire was empty, police say.
A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing the structure completely burned up.
According to officials, American Red Cross was notified about the fire.
Firefighters are investigating the fire.
This is a developing story.
