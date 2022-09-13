Late night house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police & Fire Departments responded to a house fire near the intersection of Homestead Avenue & Floral Lane Monday night.

Police say they received a call about a house fully engulfed in flames at approximately 10:53 p.m.

The residence at the time of the fire was empty, police say.

A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing the structure completely burned up.

According to officials, American Red Cross was notified about the fire.

Firefighters are investigating the fire.

This is a developing story.

