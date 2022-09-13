Rock Island police arrest man on burglary, theft charges

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is facing charges after police say he stole two purses from a local business and stole money and alcohol from a bar and grill in Rock Island.

The Rock Island Police Department responded around 1:14 p.m. Sept. 10 to the QC Coffee & Pancake House at 1831 Third Avenue, in reference to two purses being stolen.

According to police, video surveillance images of the suspect and his vehicle were distributed to members of the department and later posted on the Rock Island Police Department Facebook page.

The Rock Island Police Department responded around 9:38 a.m. Tuesday to Looney’s Little Chicago Bar and Grill, at 219 17th Street in reference to a burglary were money and alcohol was stolen.

According to police, surveillance video from the bar showed the man in this incident matched the surveillance video from the previously reported theft at QC Coffee & Pancake House.

At approximately 12:09 p.m. officers located the man, identified as 60-year-old Dewayne A. Sapp, and his vehicle in Schweibert Park.

Sapp was taken into custody and charged with burglary and theft, according to police. He was taken to the Rock Island County Jail to be held without bond pending formal charges.

Police said Sapp has an extensive criminal history from the Cook County area including convictions of robbery, home invasion, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Other related cases in the downtown area are being investigated as police said Sapp is suspected of being involved.

Police ask anyone with information related to these cases to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

