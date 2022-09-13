Rock Island police ask for help identifying suspects in downtown thefts

Police said the vehicle used is a dark-colored Mercury Grand Marquis with a drive-away tag in...
Police said the vehicle used is a dark-colored Mercury Grand Marquis with a drive-away tag in the rear windshield, no front passenger hubcap, and noticeable damage to the front driver’s side door and quarter panel.(KWQC/Rock Island Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island police are asking for help identifying a person suspected to be involved in thefts from the downtown area.

According to police, the thefts include two purses being stolen from the QC Coffee & Pancake House.

Police said the vehicle used is a dark-colored Mercury Grand Marquis with a drive-away tag in the rear windshield, no front passenger hubcap, and noticeable damage to the front driver’s side door and quarter panel.

Police ask if anyone knows the person’s identity, please contact us at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois
A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
28 years later the Moline Police Department identified human remains in St. Louis County,...
Moline police close cold case, body of missing Moline man found 28 years later
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Corey Aaron Strang, 31, of Rock Island, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Rock Island man accused of stabbing man, forcing woman into truck in Davenport

Latest News

Davenport Community School District logo
Davenport Community Schools continue to have internet outages
The Whiteside County Health Department started offering updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19...
Whiteside County Health Department begins offering Bivalent booster doses
Kyle's Weather Classroom September 13
Why tropical storms and hurricanes are named
Kyle's Weather Classroom September 13
Why tropical storms and hurricanes receive names