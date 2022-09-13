Rock Island police ask for help identifying suspects in downtown thefts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island police are asking for help identifying a person suspected to be involved in thefts from the downtown area.

According to police, the thefts include two purses being stolen from the QC Coffee & Pancake House.

Police said the vehicle used is a dark-colored Mercury Grand Marquis with a drive-away tag in the rear windshield, no front passenger hubcap, and noticeable damage to the front driver’s side door and quarter panel.

Police ask if anyone knows the person’s identity, please contact us at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

