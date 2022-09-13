Stella Sawmill

Stella Sawmill
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Stella Sawmill is a locally-owned and operated mill in Milan, Illinois. What started as a hobby has grown into a full service custom milling and kiln drying operation with hardwood sales.

Angie Devolder, Stella Sawmill, discusses the facility and business located at 850 2nd Avenue West, Milan.

For more information, call 1-309-740-0198 or email info@stellasawmill.com. The website link is https://stellasawmill.com/.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois
A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
28 years later the Moline Police Department identified human remains in St. Louis County,...
Moline police close cold case, body of missing Moline man found 28 years later
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Corey Aaron Strang, 31, of Rock Island, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Rock Island man accused of stabbing man, forcing woman into truck in Davenport

Latest News

Newly expanded East Moline Public Library, East Moline, IL
East Moline hosts ribbon-cutting and grand opening of library
Suites of Bettendorf kitchen area of one apartment floor plan
Suites of Bettendorf: A Vintage Cooperative Community
Paula getting her finger pricked for biometric test on heart health
Free heart health biometric screenings now available at Hy-Vee
Siete as part of Taco Tuesday
Easy family meal favorite: Taco Tuesday