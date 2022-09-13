BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Suites of Bettendorf: A Vintage Cooperative Community, will host a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 3:00 p.m. An open house at 2592 Middle Road, Bettendorf, will follow until 6:00 p.m.

Sheri Winter, Suites of Bettendorf, a Vintage Cooperative Community, highlights details about the thoughtfully-designed, 3-story building situated on 7 acres and that features 62 homes available in 13 different floor plans.

Residents at the secure, maintenance-free community can also enjoy community space such as a great room with fireplace and kitchen, clubroom, fitness center, workshop, garden plots, guest suites, conversation lounge, library, and heated, underground parking. It offers the advantages of home ownership without the burden of upkeep and is ideal for those 55 and better.

For more information, visit the website here or call 319-330-2368.

