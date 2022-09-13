Suites of Bettendorf: A Vintage Cooperative Community

Suites of Bettendorf: A Vintage Cooperative Community
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Suites of Bettendorf: A Vintage Cooperative Community, will host a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 3:00 p.m. An open house at 2592 Middle Road, Bettendorf, will follow until 6:00 p.m.

Sheri Winter, Suites of Bettendorf, a Vintage Cooperative Community, highlights details about the thoughtfully-designed, 3-story building situated on 7 acres and that features 62 homes available in 13 different floor plans.

Residents at the secure, maintenance-free community can also enjoy community space such as a great room with fireplace and kitchen, clubroom, fitness center, workshop, garden plots, guest suites, conversation lounge, library, and heated, underground parking. It offers the advantages of home ownership without the burden of upkeep and is ideal for those 55 and better.

For more information, visit the website here or call 319-330-2368.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois
A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
28 years later the Moline Police Department identified human remains in St. Louis County,...
Moline police close cold case, body of missing Moline man found 28 years later
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Corey Aaron Strang, 31, of Rock Island, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Rock Island man accused of stabbing man, forcing woman into truck in Davenport

Latest News

Stella Sawmill Co, Milan, IL
Stella Sawmill
Newly expanded East Moline Public Library, East Moline, IL
East Moline hosts ribbon-cutting and grand opening of library
Paula getting her finger pricked for biometric test on heart health
Free heart health biometric screenings now available at Hy-Vee
Siete as part of Taco Tuesday
Easy family meal favorite: Taco Tuesday