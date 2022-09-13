Warmer temperatures Tuesday afternoon

Temperatures will return to the 80s, this week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - After a cool start in the 40s and 50s Tuesday morning, the warm September sunshine will boost temperatures into the middle and upper 70s with a light northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight the sky will be clear with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s once again. The wind switches to the south and will bring in warmer temperatures for the middle and end of the work week.

By the weekend it will be a little more humid, with just a small chance of a few rain showers Saturday night into Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 77º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 52º Winds: N/S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 81º

