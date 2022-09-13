Warming trend starts today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - After a cool start in the 40s and 50s this morning we will warm into the mid and upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Quiet weather conditions will be seen the rest of the work week and each day will be slightly warmer than the last. Highs will eventually get back to the mid 80s by Friday and Saturday. A system will arrive late Saturday into Sunday bringing minor chances for rain to the area, but timing and amounts are still to be determined. Next week looks to start off much warmer than normal.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 77º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 52º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 81º

