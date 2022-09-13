What’s the Good News, Quad Cities: September 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever you need a dose of good news to contrast with the usual fare within the 24/7 news culture, you can count on this PSL regular feature.

Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you a rundown of some of the fun, interesting, and positive things going on in and around the area.

Please note that QuadCities.com has recently launched a brand new mobile app as the perfect complement with their website content. Learn more about the app and get links to download HERE.

So, what’s the good news this month? The following stories are highlighted:

Davenport Schools to offer free/reduced meals : the Iowa Department of Education, Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services, has finalized its policy for free and reduced price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Program and the Afterschool Care Snack Program.

Genesis and River Bandits Honor Addy Hosette, 10 years old, of Charlotte, IA at the Sept. 9 game: Addy Hosette is a fighter, a teller of jokes, and the Genesis Home Runs for Life honoree for September. Addy was born 12 weeks premature and, at age 3, was diagnosed with the spastic diplegia form of cerebral palsy (CP). Having CP caused her muscles to be stiff, making it harder for her to walk or run normally.

Benefit for Jackie Celske Oct. 22: Jackie Celske, Augie grad and devoted Quad Citizen, has battled a host of autoimmune diseases for 16 years. After two unsuccessful surgeries that required her to quit her job earlier this year, Jackie recently began an experimental immunotherapy in Boynton Beach, FL. Unfortunately, Jackie’s “Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary” attempt at regaining her health is not covered by insurance. All proceeds from this benefit will help cover rising medical bills associated with treatment (now over $65,000). The fundraiser will be held at The Iconic Event & Reception Venue in downtown Rock Island on Saturday, October 22nd at 5pm. A taco dinner buffet will be held as well as live music from the Dani Lynn Howe Band. We will also have raffles and a silent auction. If you are interested in supporting Jackie by donating a raffle or silent auction item, contact Jennifer at 309-337-9326.

Rock Island’s Earl Hansen Opens New Playground Thanks To Donor: On Aug. 26, Earl Hanson Elementary School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new playground. Heidi Huiskamp Collins generously donated funds through the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation, so the school could purchase the new playground. The donation was more than $150,000.

WIU Students Receive Superior Merit Award: Western Illinois University’s Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) student chapters on the Macomb and Quad Cities campuses both received a 2021-22 Superior Merit award designation from the national chapter of SHRM for providing excellent growth and development opportunities to student chapter members.

Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation grants $150,000 for parks and recreation projects

