Whiteside County Health Department begins offering Bivalent booster doses

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department started offering updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster doses Tuesday.

According to the Whiteside County Health Department, Bivalent boosters replace all previously approved boosters and are the only currently approved boosters for people 12 and older and may only be administered after completing a primary COVID-19 vaccine series.

Bivalent Boosters have been formulated to provide better protection against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants, the health department said in a media release. All eligible people are strongly encouraged to receive this updated booster dose when possible to help improve their protection.

The Moderna bivalent booster has been approved for anyone 18 years old and older, according to the health department. The Pfizer bivalent booster has been approved for anyone 12 years old and older. Both can be administered two months after completing the primary series or last booster dose.

To find a provider that offers Bivalent Booster Doses and schedule an appointment, visit vaccines.gov or call the National COVID-19 vaccination assistance hotline at 1-800-232-0233, or TTY 888-720-7489.

Anyone can also schedule directly with the Whiteside County Health Department, Monday through Friday; excluding holidays, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., online.

For more information on CDC’s recommendations for Staying Up to Date with COVID-19 Vaccines visit the CDC website.

